Muscat – The sultanate has been ranked among the world’s most prepared countries in cybersecurity, according to the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) released by International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Oman secured a place in the top Tier 1 category, with a score of 97.02 out of 100, highlighting its strong commitment to cybersecurity across various key areas.

The index assesses countries based on their performance in five key pillars – legal, technical, organisational, capacity development and cooperation measures.

Out of maximum 20 points per pillar, Oman excelled in cooperation and organisational efforts, receiving full marks in these areas, while scoring 19.59 points in legal measure, 19.03 in capacity development and 18.39 points in technical measure.

As per the report, Oman’s cybersecurity strengths lie in its organisational structure and international cooperation. However, there is room for growth in legal, technical and capacity-building areas, ensuring continued improvement in future rankings.

In the Arab region, Oman is joined in Tier 1 by Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming the Middle East’s growing commitment to strengthening cybersecurity.

H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, emphasised the importance of this ranking. “Our ministry has prioritised global standards in communications and cybersecurity, ensuring that Oman remains one of the leading countries in cyber readiness.”

He also highlighted the success of Oman’s Hadatha Cybersecurity Programme, which was developed under the National Programme for the Digital Economy. “This programme aims to position Oman as a global leader in cybersecurity preparedness, and our ranking in the GCI aligns perfectly with these objectives,” he added.

According to the report, countries around the globe are improving cybersecurity efforts, but stronger actions are needed to meet evolving cyberthreats.

On average, countries have taken more cybersecurity-related actions and improved their cybersecurity commitments since the last index was released in 2021.

Worrisome threats highlighted in the report include ransomware attacks targeting government services and other sectors, cyber breaches affecting core industries, costly system outages, and breaches of privacy for individuals and organisations.

Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General of ITU, stated, “Building trust in the digital world is paramount. The progress seen in the index is a sign that we must continue to focus efforts to ensure everyone can safely and securely navigate today’s complex digital landscape.”

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

