Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced on Monday a series of new initiatives aimed at enhancing the cybersecurity sector.

The measures were revealed during the 12th edition of the Regional Cybersecurity Week, hosted by MTCIT. The four-day conference has brought together over 600 decision-makers, experts, and specialists from 60 countries to discuss critical developments in cybersecurity and the threats facing governments, essential national institutions, and vital industries.

In his opening speech, H E Eng Said bin Hamoud bin Said al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said that Oman is committed to strengthening international cooperation in cybersecurity.

He highlighted the contributions of the Regional Cybersecurity Centre in Muscat, affiliated with the International Telecommunication Union, which has supported over 190 projects in more than 50 countries since its establishment in 2013, benefiting over 10,000 cybersecurity professionals globally.

The week’s activities include innovative initiatives such as the first Gulf Cybersecurity Industry Hackathon, to foster creativity in the cybersecurity domain, and the Hadatha Award for the Cybersecurity Industry, which recognises excellence among institutions and individuals in the cybersecurity landscape.

Among the key initiatives announced by H E Ma’awali is the CREST CAMP programme to accelerate the maturity of companies providing cybersecurity services in collaboration with the British CREST organisation.

Additionally, the Hadatha or ‘Modernity Center’ for the Cybersecurity Industry will be established in partnership with Sultan Qaboos University and the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, focusing on developing national industries in cybersecurity.

Another groundbreaking initiative is the Cybersecurity Industry Monitoring Centre, the first of its kind in the world, designed to measure and monitor the growth of the cybersecurity industry sector.

The minister reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards of cybersecurity, noting the successful implementation of various initiatives at national, regional, and global levels.

“As a result, Oman ranks among the most prepared countries in cybersecurity according to the 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index published by the International Telecommunication Union. This achievement is attributed to the collaborative efforts between MTCIT and other government and private institutions, particularly the Cyber Defence Centre.”

In his address, H E Ma’awali reiterated the government’s focus on diversifying income sources through technology, knowledge, and innovation, positioning the digital economy as a priority for national growth. This includes developing advanced infrastructure capable of addressing the evolving challenges of cybersecurity so as to create strategic opportunities and capabilities in the cybersecurity sector and enhance Oman’s digital economy in global scales.

