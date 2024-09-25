Muscat – The Indian Embassy in Muscat has issued an urgent warning to Indian nationals residing in Oman about fraudulent calls being made in the name of the Embassy.

According to a statement from the Embassy, individuals are receiving calls from spoofed numbers, falsely claiming to be from the Embassy and seeking money to resolve passport or immigration matters.

The calls are reportedly being made from the number +180071234, which closely resembles the Embassy’s official 24×7 toll-free helpline, 80071234.

The Embassy clarified that this number is only used for incoming calls related to community welfare issues and is not used to make outgoing calls.

Indian nationals are strongly advised to be cautious and not fall victim to these fraudulent schemes. The Embassy urged anyone receiving suspicious calls from the spoofed number to cross-check directly with the official helpline numbers before taking any action.

