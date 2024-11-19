Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) represented by National Centre for Information Security – successfully tackled 136 cybersecurity incidents in the first nine months of 2024. Promptly identified and addressed, the efforts highlight the ministry’s ongoing commitment to protecting Oman’s digital infrastructure from emerging threats.

An official at MTCIT informed that 25 cyber alerts and warnings related to security vulnerabilities were issued during this period. The alerts were accompanied by comprehensive guidelines to help institutions mitigate risks and address potential breaches.

Meanwhile, the National Laboratory for Digital Evidence handled 164 cases and conducted digital analysis on 757 devices, including desktop computers, laptops, mobile phones and external hard drives.

MTCIT also made significant strides in digital authentication services, issuing over 2.3mn certificates for electronic authentication linked to residence cards.

Additionally, more than 233,000 certificates were issued for mobile phone authentication and 213 certificates provided for electronic signature tools designed for government and private sector employees.

To further enhance Oman’s digital ecosystem, MTCIT completed the integration of 14 new electronic systems from various institutions. These aimed to expand access to electronic authentication services, streamlining operations and ensuring secure digital interactions across sectors.

These efforts reflect MTCIT’s broader mission to strengthen Oman’s cybersecurity framework and drive the nation’s transition towards a more secure and efficient digital future.

