Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), in collaboration with University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) Muscat, inaugurated the Hadatha Centre on Thursday to support the cybersecurity industry in Oman.

The centre was officially opened under the patronage of Halima bint Rashid al Zaria, Chairperson of Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, in the presence of H E Dr Ali bin Amer al Shidhani, Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology in MTCIT.

The centre aims to enhance the outcomes of the National Cybersecurity Industry Programme through knowledge management, research, and the design of cybersecurity products and services via simulation modelling and testing.

The initiative seeks to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in modern technologies. The centre will play a crucial role in linking government agencies, the private sector and academic institutions, reinforcing the national framework for innovation in cybersecurity developed by the National Centre for Information Security.

Key objectives of Hadatha Centre include fostering research, innovation and development in cybersecurity; creating an environment conducive to education and innovation; and promoting a culture of creativity among Omani youth. The centre aspires to position Oman as a leader in cybersecurity innovation in the Arab region by activating cybersecurity industry programmes and initiatives.

Additionally, the centre aims to stimulate investment in economic and social development, localise advancements in technologies, and enhance the skills of Omani youth. It will encourage the development of local technical products in cybersecurity that can compete on regional and international stages.

