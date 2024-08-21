Muscat – The Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Oman has issued a warning following an increase in scams involving fake websites and fraudulent activity on WhatsApp. The alert comes after several individuals seeking assistance through the Authority’s website were redirected to counterfeit sites via misleading Google search results.

These fraudulent links connect victims with scammers who pose as FSA representatives and contact them via WhatsApp. Under the guise of simplifying procedures, the fraudsters request personal and banking details, leading to unauthorised withdrawals from victims’ accounts.

The FSA has clarified that it never requests bank information through such channels. It stresses that all complaints should be submitted exclusively through the official website, www.fsa.gov.om, and that any communication should occur only via their official WhatsApp number: 93695094.

