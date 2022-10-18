An ominous "chaaro marenge" (Hindi: "all four of us will die") in the middle of a Facebook Live session featuring four friends engaged in a perilous pursuit of speed, led to an accident at Sultanpur on the Purvanchal Expressway last Friday, that actually killed all of them, according to a report from The Times of India.

Dr Anand Prakash, a 35-year-old professor in a private medical college in Bihar's Rohtas, was apparently at the wheel when the BMW hit 230km/h, amidst the excited chatter of his co-passengers in the background, police said.

One of the four friends was heard in the live footage saying the speedometer could next touch 300km/h, at which another jocularly pronounced a death wish that tragically came true moments later.

The BMW crashed into a truck and was reduced to a mangled heap.

The blood-smeared bodies of the passengers, including engineer Deepak Kumar, realtor Akhilesh Singh and businessman Mukesh, were strewn on the highway. The victims — all from Bihar and in their mid-30s — were on their way to Delhi.

Anand Prakash's uncle AK Singh told TOI his nephew bought the BMW from the owner of a private educational institution in Delhi.

Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said that all aspects related to the accident were being probed, and a team had been formed to trace the absconding container driver, who has been charged with causing death by negligence, pending a technical inquiry into the crash.

"A technical inspection of the BMW and the container truck will be done with assistance from the forensic state laboratory," the officer said.

