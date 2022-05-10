Digital Dubai has joined forces with Al Ameen Service to address issues ranging from reporting cybercrime, blackmail or matters related to security and social services, as part of its efforts to support social prosperity and improve living standards.

The campaign titled 'WeGotYourBack' aims to raise awareness and educate all segments of society to reach out to Al Ameen Service as a direct and confidential channel of communication to community members in Dubai.

The campaign addresses several themes, most notably raising awareness on the dangers of blackmailing, encouraging victims to report such incidents to Al Ameen Service accounts through social media channels, with an emphasis on observing the complete confidentiality and privacy of community members.

A fictional scenario published of a phone conversation between a young victim of blackmail calling Al Ameen service hotline is portrayed for awareness purposes, and it highlights that the fictional dialogue may not accurately represent the reporting process at Al Ameen Service, as Al Ameen does not reveal any information about its callers.

Another post of the campaign advises victims not to hesitate to report blackmail . It advises victims of blackmail not to give the blackmailer a chance to reach out to them as the consequences of responding to their threats in all its forms may worsen things, in addition to immediately block the blackmailer from social media accounts and change passwords for email and all online accounts.

Al Ameen service aims to communicate with all members of society by opening safe, direct and confidential communication channels that operate 24/7 to receive all information and observations from people and offers them access to a safer environment in order to achieve sustainable development and the betterment of society.

The campaign aims to educate young people, parents and educational institutions conveyed in multiple languages ​​such as Urdu, Chinese, Russian and Tagalog.



