The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to follow safe practices and stay focused, especially during upcoming rainy days.

Follow speed limits, maintain distance, avoid sudden braking, and pull over if visibility is impaired.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on motorists to adhere to safety rules, avoid reckless driving, drifting, and follow traffic laws, during rainfall.

In rainy conditions, enhance safety by keeping windows clean, maintaining lights, and replacing old tires.

Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to stay away from valleys, water gatherings, and follow safety instructions during rainfall for everyone's safety.