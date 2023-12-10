Major General Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, emphasised the Abu Dhabi Police’s interest in keeping a society of justice and transparency, consecrating integrity at work, enforcing the rule of law, and providing effective awareness services and programs to confront the dangers of corruption crime.

In a statement, on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day, which falls on 9th December annually, the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police affirmed the Abu Dhabi Police’s keenness to continue its efforts to raise awareness of job integrity by holding lectures and workshops, publishing publications and awareness messages, and proactively combating this crime, within the framework of the security role which is based on consolidating the rule of law, in order for the emirate of Abu Dhabi to remain free of this crime.