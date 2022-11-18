RIYADH — Saudi anti-drug officers in Riyadh have seized a total of 4,100,309 amphetamine tablets found hidden inside coffee capsules, thwarting a major smuggling operation.



Muhammad Al-Nujaidi, spokesman for the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said in cooperation with the Customs Authority, the directorate managed to seize the huge quantity of amphetamine tablets concealed in a consignment of coffee capsules. He said constant monitoring by security forces on gangs involved in smuggling and trafficking resulted in the drug bust.



He said that officials have arrested three people who were attempting to receive the consignment in the Riyadh region.



One of the suspects is a Yemeni national who entered the country breaching border security while the other two are Saudi citizens, Al-Nujaidi said, adding that they were referred to the public prosecution.

