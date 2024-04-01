JEDDAH — The Saudi Customs authorities at the Duba Port in the northwestern Tabuk Region have foiled an attempt to smuggle 1,001,131 Captagon pills, an amphetamine-type stimulant.

The huge cache of drugs was found hidden in one of the trucks coming to Saudi Arabia through the port. The drug dealers who arrived at the port to receive the consignment of drugs were arrested.



The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said that when conducting an inspection of one of the trucks coming through the port, this huge quantity of drugs were discovered inside a melon consignment. The drug pills were found hidden in the cavity of the melon fruits after emptying them and filling them with the drugs.



The authority stated that coordination was made with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control after the seizure of drugs to apprehend the recipients of the seized items.

