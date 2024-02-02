RIYADH — The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced that a total of 149 persons, including Saudi citizens and expatriates, have been arrested over corruption charges during the last month of January. Some of the arrested persons were released on bail, Nazaha said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.



Charges were framed against them in accordance with the Criminal Procedures Law for their alleged involvement in bribery, abuse of power, money laundering, and forgery. The regular procedures are being completed against them prior to their referral to the judiciary.



The arrests were made following a total of 2181 inspection raids and carrying out investigations in to the charges against 360 suspects. They included employees from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.



The Nazaha called on the public to report any suspicious financial or administrative corruption activity through contacting via toll-free phone: (980), and website: https://www.nazaha.gov.sa/Services/ApplyReports.

