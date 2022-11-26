RIYADH — Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested 138 people employed in various ministries in a crackdown on corruption.



The men were accused of receiving bribes, abuse of power, money laundering and forgery, among other charges.



The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) announced on Tuesday that it investigated 308 suspects while handling a number of criminal and administrative cases in the month of Safar 1444AH (August-September 2022).



Nazaha has conducted a total of 2,799 inspection rounds. The authority said the suspects included employees of the ministries of Defense, Interior, National Guard, Health, Education, Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Justice, and Transport and Logistics.



Some of the arrested suspects were released on bail.



Nazaha has called on the public to cooperate with it in the event that they detect any violation or suspicion of financial or administrative corruption by reporting through the toll-free number: 980 or through its email: 980@Nazaha.gov.sa.

