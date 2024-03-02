Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued treasury bills worth QR1.5bn for maturities of one month, three months, and six months.

QCB said in a post on ‘X’ platform that the treasury bills were issued as follows: QR500m for one month at an interest rate of 5.8125 percent; QR500m for three month with an interest rate of 5.8950 percent; and QR500m for six months at an interest rate of 5.9525 percent.

According to QCB, the total private bids in treasury bills and Islamic sukuks amounted to QR7bn.

