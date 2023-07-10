Bank Nizwa, a leading Islamic bank, has announced the opening of its 20th branch in Sinaw, showing its continued commitment to grow its branches network and provide exceptional Shari'ah-compliant products and services.

Khaled Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, said: "The opening of our new branch in Sinaw marks a significant milestone for Bank Nizwa. Sinaw is a thriving and strategically important market for us, offering immense opportunities for growth. This expansion aligns with our unwavering commitment to extend our presence and provide exceptional Islamic banking solutions throughout Oman.”

Bank Nizwa is a trailblazer in Islamic finance because of its unwavering commitment to provide innovative Shari'ah-compliant solutions that cater to the unique needs of the local market. Keeping pace with the changing preferences of customers, the branch will provide an extensive array of banking solutions encompassing in-branch, online and digital services.

Diverse portfolio

Clients will have access to a diverse portfolio of products and services tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals and businesses, including specialised offerings for wealth management.

Al Kayed, remarks: “We are dedicated to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and empowering them to achieve their financial goals through our comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services. With this latest branch, we look forward to serving the Sinaw community and contributing to their financial well-being."

