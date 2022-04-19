ArabFinance: Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt (FAIT) reported a 9.9% year-on-year (YoY) growth in business volume for March, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange.

The bank’s business volume recorded EGP 138.64 billion at the end of last March, compared to EGP 126.17 billion in March 2021.

Total assets increased by 10.5% YoY to EGP 137.31 billion last March, compared to EGP 124.30 billion in the same month of 2021.

The bank’s current and saving accounts rose by 10.4% YoY to EGP 115.56 billion in March from EGP 104.70 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In February, the bank’s business volume grew by 12.2% to EGP 133.81 billion from EGP 119.271 billion in February 2021.

Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt is a financial institution that offers banking and investment services in accordance with Islamic Sharia principles through its head office and 27 branches located across the country.