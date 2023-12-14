UAE - First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), a leading financial institution in Egypt, has announced the opening of its latest Islamic branch in the Fifth Settlement, New Cairo.

This initiative reflects the bank’s dedication to delivering a distinctive and complete banking experience that combines FAB Group’s global expertise with the tenets of Islamic finance.

The newly opened branch, launched by the bank’s top executives, provides an extensive array of Sharia-compliant financial offerings, such as savings accounts, financing options, and wealth management services. With a focus on individualized service, the branch guarantees that each product and service not only complies with Sharia principles but also meets the varied financial needs and preferences of our clientele.

At the opening ceremony, Mohamed Fayed, CEO and Managing Director of FABMISR, remarked: “The introduction of our new Islamic branch marks a pivotal point in our efforts to broaden our Islamic banking operations throughout Egypt. Islamic banking forms an essential component of our growth strategy, presenting a meaningful alternative to conventional banking for our clients who wish to remain true to their faith.”

Fayed further stated: “Our new facility is tailored to address the diverse requirements of our customers, ensuring a holistic banking experience. We are dedicated to providing innovative and Sharia-compliant solutions that not only serve the best interests of our clients but also nurture enduring partnerships.”

