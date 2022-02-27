RIYADH: Egypt has selected six international banks to manage the sale of its first sovereign Islamic bonds worth $2 billion, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the decision.

The lenders include Citigroup, HSBC Holdings, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Credit Agricole, Emirates NBD Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank.

The issuance is likely to take place in the second quarter of 2022, the sources told Bloomberg.

Last year, Egypt raised $6.8 billion through Eurobond issuances and is currently planning its first Japanese yen-denominated Samurai bond in this fiscal year ending in June.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

