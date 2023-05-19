Walter Jopp, former CEO of Middle East at Zurich International Life, has been appointed by Dubai-based Islamic insurer Salama as its new CEO after Fahim Al Sehhi resigned for personal reasons earlier this year.

Jopp said there are “tremendous opportunities” for Shariah compliant insurance solutions (Takaful) in the region.

“Walter has a strong track record in the insurance market in the Middle East and brings proven expertise in market development and distribution,” Chairman Saeed Mubarak Alhajeri said in a statement to Dubai Financial Market (DFM):

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

