The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) has revealed a decrease in the unemployment rate in Egypt to 7.4% during the last quarter (4Q) of 2021, compared to 7.5% of 3Q 2021, and an increase of 0.2% from 4Q 2020.

CAPMAS explained in a statement on Tuesday that the size of the labour force recorded 29.653 million individuals, up from 29.380 million — an increase of 0.9%.

It also pointed out that the labour force amounted to 13.234 million individuals in urban areas and 16.419 million in the countryside. In terms of gender, the size of the labour force for males reached 24.487 million and 5.166 million for females.

According to the agency, the number of unemployed people reached 2.2 million, representing 7.4% of the total labour force, 1.280m of them are males and 920,000 are females.

The urban unemployment rate also reached 11.0%, while the rural unemployment rate reached 4.5%.

CAPMAS indicated that the percentage of unemployed holders of intermediate, above average, and university degrees and postgraduates reached 82.6% in 4Q of 2021, compared to 80.3% in 3Q 2021.

Furthermore, it revealed that the estimate of temporary workers amounted to 19.997 million, and the estimate of formally hired workers was 1.070m, while freelancers amounted to about 5.127 million, and unpaid individuals working for family businesses amounted to about 1.259 million.

Regarding the most important economic activities to which the largest number of workers flocked to, the agency explained that the transportation and storage sectors attracted 133,000 employees, the education sector 104,000 employees, the wholesale and retail trade sector 90,000 employees, the healthcare sector 71,000 employees, and the construction sector 50,000 employees.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).