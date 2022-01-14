DUBAI – The UAE has defied the global pandemic with Expo 2020 Dubai, gathering 192 countries while applying strict precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, Francisco Andre, Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation said while celebrating Portugal’s National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Director-General for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Portugal celebrated with a packed itinerary of cultural shows, attended by Andre, Lu?s Castro, Portugal’s Commissioner-General to Expo 2020 Dubai, and several Emirati and Portuguese officials.

The celebration featured Portuguese folk music performances, which the attendees appreciated.

During the event, Andre commended the vision of the UAE’s leadership, stating, "The UAE and Portugal share deep-rooted diplomatic ties and relations, and we aim to boost our economic and investment relations in the near future." "Expo 2020 Dubai is an outstanding opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors to share cultures, opinions and opportunities with a large audience. The Portuguese pavilion invites visitors to an unlimited journey to explore Portugal," he added.

"The major international event is taking place during a critical time. We aim to promote Portugal as a modern and sustainable economy that links cultures and maintains excellent relations with the entire world. We are enthusiastically establishing new partnerships with the UAE in all areas," he further added.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.