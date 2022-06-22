Social media
ECONOMY
June 22, 2022
TRADE

Bahrain’s China links ‘growing’

INFLATION

Banking body BIS urges decisive wave of global rate hikes to stem inflation

OIL AND GAS

Nigeria to issue marginal oilfield licences next week, regulator says

OIL AND GAS

Tanzania's Taifa Gas to set up plant in Kenya

ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Ford's latest EV boasts 1,470kW of all-electric performance: South Africa

TECHNOLOGY

E-commerce, payments and unlocking the potential of the AfCFTA: Africa

MARITIME

Oman's seaports offer promising supply link with the world

GLOBAL

INFLATION

S.Korea fin min: Inflation to exceed 6% as early as June

ECONOMY

Philippine's economy needs to grow by 7% annually to manage debt

POLITICS

UK PM Johnson seeks to stay in power until the mid-2030s

INFLATION

Malaysia plans record $18bln subsidy spend in inflation fight

INFLATION

Australia's Treasurer sees inflation at 7% this year

OIL AND GAS

Oil settles up but posts weekly decline on recession fears

GCC

DIPLOMACY

Egypt’s Al-Sisi, Qatar’s Tamim discuss bilateral cooperation, regional issues

OIL AND GAS

‘$30 per barrel cost added due to crisis’: Kuwait

CORONAVIRUS

Optional 4th COVID-19 dose coming soon in Kuwait

TECHNOLOGY

Kuwait ranks fifth globally and third in GCC for mobile internet speed

AFRICA

SUSTAINABILITY

Egypt spends in green stimulus, as part of obsolete vehicle replacement initiative: Finance Minister

INVESTMENT

Angel investors plugging the early-stage funding gap in sub-Saharan Africa

TRADE

Egypt’s chemical industry exports surge by 33%

OIL AND GAS

Nigeria expects improved security to boost oil production - minister

LEVANT

TRADE

Panel discussion focuses on trade, tourism ties between Jordan, Mexico

SOCIAL MEDIA

Travel bloggers help trigger wanderlust in age of social media: Jordan

INVESTMENT

Jordan, Slovakia explore ways to increase joint investments

NORTH AFRICA

GRAINS

Egypt’s strategic wheat reserves sufficient for 5.7 months

TECHNOLOGY

Egypt launches digital system to manage fuel supply in cooperation with e-finance

ENERGY

First floating photovoltaic plant in MENA goes into operation in Tunis

INFLATION

Current interest rates depend on expected inflation rates, not prevailing ones: Egypt

MORE ON ECONOMY

MIGRATION

Morocco says 18 migrants died during mass crossing into Spanish enclave

jobs

UAE: Digital hub to help people of determination find equal-paying jobs in region

FOOD

World faces unprecedented global hunger crisis, U.N. chief says

AGRICULTURE

India's rice planting down 46% from last year, likely to pick up

ECONOMY

Jordan's trade deficit up by 22.3% in first four months of 2022

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Lebanon's AM Bank suspends membership of banking association after IMF criticism

POLITICS

Tunisian police arrest ex-prime minister Jebali on suspicion of money laundering

POWER

Protests force South Africa's Eskom to widen power cuts

ECONOMY

Traders scale back peak interest rate bets as recession fears grip

