Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Bahrain earlier on Thursday from Qatar, as part of a whirlwind tour of neighboring Gulf countries aimed at bolstering ties.



At the beginning of the meeting, Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad “welcomed his brother, Prince Mohammed, and his accompanying delegation to their second country, Bahrain,” a statement on Saudi Press Agency said.



He praised the depth of the historic fraternal relations that bind the two kingdoms and their people, stressing his country’s keenness to develop and consolidate bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.



Prince Mohammed stressed the importance of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council and its subcommittees “as an effective tool” to elevate relations for further progress and to benefit and invest in the available opportunities.



The two sides also reviewed the report issued by the council’s General Secretariat, and the outputs, recommendations and initiatives of the committees’ meetings.



Both sides “expressed their satisfaction with the positive results achieved in the meetings and the recommendations and initiatives reached, which will enhance the existing cooperation in various field,” the statement said.



Riyadh and Manama agreed to “continue to strengthen cooperation and consultation on regional and international issues and push their political efforts for further security, stability and prosperity.



An agreement was reached on a number of initiatives to coincide with the scheduled political consultations between the foreign ministers of the two kingdoms, and work to counter extremist ideology among the Saudi and Bahraini youth and dry up its sources of funding.



The two sides pledged to strengthen joint work and activate a number of initiatives in the fields of security, military, cybersecurity, trade, economy, climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, sports, culture, health, media and entertainment, and tourism.