DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is open to the world, a government official said on Monday, in an investment event at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

“Our country offers a world of opportunity across education, entertainment, culture, sport, tourism, and ICT sectors,” Faisal Hamza, deputy minister for investment development, said.

He added the Kingdom has strengthened its bond with the private sector “all around the world” throughout the years.

The statements come as the Saudi Ministry of Investment holds a forum in the ongoing World Expo in Dubai, where several ministries will attend to highlight investment opportunities across different industries.