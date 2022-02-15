DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the six-month event’s biggest hit experiences, has welcomed 3 million visitors since opening, a testament to growing interest in the Kingdom.

Pavilion staff and volunteers marked the occasion with a special ceremony in the Open Square and a reception at the pavilion’s Palm Garden.

The Kingdom’s pavilion is drawing about a quarter of all Expo 2020 Dubai visits, which now total just over 12 million.

Hussain Hanbazazah, commissioner-general of the Kingdom, said: “We are incredibly proud of what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion has realized thus far and reaching 3 million visits is evidence of all our achievements to date as well as proof that our concept of sharing the real and authentic Saudi Arabia, driven by our limitless ambitions and efforts, is really resonating with visitors.

“In addition to its impressive five-storey building which acts as a ‘window’ into the country, the rich and diverse program of activities hosted at the Saudi Arabia Pavilion provides visitors with many reasons to explore as well as return to the pavilion. They can engage with our people, learn more about our heritage, experience our culture through vibrant and powerful cultural shows from dance, music to poetry and art, as well as scout for future business opportunities in the Kingdom.”

