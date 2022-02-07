Invest Saudi, the Saudi Ministry of Investment’s (MISA) investment promotion platform, hosted the current and potential investors in partnership with Saudi pavilion at the Expo Dubai 2020 to highlight untapped opportunities.

The forum opened with a keynote address and presentation providing an overview of the Saudi Arabia’s investment potential, followed by three plenary sessions which offered a deep dive into three sector areas, reported SPA.

The three topics showcased the following: Info Comms & Technology (ICT); Innovation and Education, and Entertainment, Sport, Culture and Tourism.

Attendees were able to explore these exciting sectors further during breakout sessions attended by key experts, looking specifically at culture and entertainment, the ICT sector in the Kingdom today, and innovation and education.

A final plenary session by Invest Saudi introduced the kingdom’s investor journey, an efficient process supported through extensive online government collaboration, illustrating how Invest Saudi can provide support to prospective investors.

A tour of the popular KSA Pavilion rounded off the day, which has received over 2.5 million visitors wanting to experience Saudi Arabia’s culture, innovations and ambitions.

The forum was part of a series of collaborations MISA has held with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Pavilion throughout Expo 2020 Dubai which also included a business briefing session during Saudi Day as well as multiple bilateral country-specific outreach.