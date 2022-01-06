PHOTO
RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the Kingdom early Thursday.
In a statement carried by state TV Al Ekhbariya, the coalition said it will "take immediate action to neutralize and destroy the threat to protect civilians."
The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen had repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and armed drones toward civilian centers in Saudi Arabia since 2015 after the Kingdom and several Arab nations organized a coalition to help restore Yemen's legitimate government.
Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.