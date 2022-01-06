RIYADH: The Arab coalition in Yemen said that Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted and destroyed a drone launched towards the Kingdom early Thursday.

In a statement carried by state TV Al Ekhbariya, the coalition said it will "take immediate action to neutralize and destroy the threat to protect civilians."

The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen had repeatedly launched ballistic missiles and armed drones toward civilian centers in Saudi Arabia since 2015 after the Kingdom and several Arab nations organized a coalition to help restore Yemen's legitimate government.