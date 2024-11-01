ABU DHABI - The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) has announced the extension of the grace period for violators to rectify their status by two months, with the deadline now set for 31st December 2024.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the ICP, stated that the decision to extend the amnesty aligns with the UAE’s 53rd Union Day celebrations and embodies the country's humanitarian and cultural values.

This initiative also responds to appeals from violators wishing to settle their status by either leaving the country or obtaining employment and modifying their residency status.

The Authority’s official communication channels have recorded significant engagement, particularly as service centres across the country experienced a surge in demand in the final days of the original deadline, previously set for 31st October 2024.

Major General Al Khaili clarified that this extension represents the final opportunity for violators to regularise their status without incurring fines or facing entry bans.

He highlighted that the benefits of the initiative reflect its humanitarian dimension, providing violators with a greater chance to settle their status, address challenges, safeguard their rights, and protect their families.

Al Khaili added that the amnesty period witnessed a strong turnout over the past two months, with violators taking advantage of the benefits offered.

He noted that the Authority, along with its strategic partners from government and private sectors, has worked to overcome obstacles and address challenges encountered by certain categories of violators, within the limits of its legal authority.

He emphasised that the extension is the last chance for violators to rectify their status. Once the amnesty period concludes, fines will be reimposed on those who remain in violation. The Authority will intensify inspection campaigns targeting violators in collaboration with government partners, taking legal action against individuals found in breach after the extension period ends.