KUWAIT - In the context of government efforts to track down and combat forged and fictitious certificates, holding those responsible accountable under the law, and confirming the report published by Al-Seyassah on July 26, the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Adel Al-Adwani, has approved the recommendations of the Ministerial Investigation Committee.

In a statement to Al-Seyassah, it was noted that legal authorities are exploring the possibility of prosecuting retirees whose certificates are proven to be forged or fraudulent, especially those who retired after the government, following higher directives, launched a “war” on forged certificates or those who refused to submit their certificates for scrutiny. It was explained that anyone found guilty of forging their certificate would face charges of fraud for unlawfully obtaining financial benefits, seizing public funds, and harming the interests of other employees who were deprived of their rightful administrative and financial rights due to these “forgers.”

The Ministry of Education also stated that Dr. Al-Adwani has referred the third batch of forged certificates to the Public Prosecution as part of a series of firm measures aimed at ensuring the integrity of the educational system, maintaining its credibility, upholding the principles of honesty and justice, and addressing any threats to the system’s integrity

Dr. Al-Adwani has urged relevant departments to ensure the accuracy of medical certificate data provided by employees, enforce administrative systems and regulations, impose oversight and control over work procedures, and apply the highest standards of transparency and accountability across all sectors. This is to ensure the preservation of work quality and productivity within the ministry and to detect any violations or irregularities in work systems and regulations.

In the same context, the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs reported that the Committee for Reviewing Educational Certificates for Ministry employees has completed its mission. The committee examined and audited the academic qualifications of 3,019 out of 3,053 employees holding post-secondary qualifications without recording any observations.

The remaining 34 employees are currently being addressed by the Civil Service Bureau to determine their legal status. This action is part of the implementation of the Council of Ministers’ decision to review all university certificates for citizens and residents working in the government sector, specifically those holding post-secondary academic qualifications since the year 2000.

The Certification Review Committee completed its work eight months after its formation, following multiple stages, frameworks, and legal foundations to ensure the validity of qualifications. Al-Ajmi emphasized the importance of combating the phenomenon of fake and forged certificates and confronting corruption to preserve public funds and protect the rights of employees.

