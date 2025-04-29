Senator Olamilekan Adeola, representing Ogun West in the National Assembly, has stated that the tax reform policy of President Bola Tinubu’s administration will salvage the nation’s economy from the influence of the ‘cabal’.

He declared that the affairs of the country are no longer controlled by the ‘cabal’.

Adeola made this statement on Monday in Ipokia during the 2nd Edition of the Mega Empowerment/Town Hall Meeting and Thank You Tour of Ogun West. He noted that Tinubu had made it practically impossible for the cabal to control the country’s affairs.

The lawmaker said the country is on the path to economic recovery and steady growth.

“I’m happy that we have an economy now that is no longer in the hands of a selected few or guided by cabals.

“Tinubu’s tax reform policy is for the best of Nigeria. Having spent more than 10 years in the Senate and as a member of different committees, I can tell you that I know more about how things operate.

“These reforms are for the good people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; now we can say that we have an economy that is not guided by a selected few.

“When Tinubu assumed office in 2023, we had holistic and drastic changes to tax laws, and that is already yielding positive results. That is why, as your representative, I am in support of these policies. I want to specifically thank Mr President for a job well done,” he submitted.

He explained the rationale behind the empowerment programme, stating that the objective is to give back to his constituents as a form of gratitude for their belief in his capacity to represent them at the National Assembly.

While assuring them of more dividends of democracy, Adeola said he would continue to offer qualitative representation and facilitate more developmental projects for Ogun West.

