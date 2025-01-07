UAE: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) has launched Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority (ADRA) to further enhance and regulate the business sector across the emirate, according to a press release.

The launch follows the Abu Dhabi Executive Council's resolution to establish ADRA to oversee the registration of businesses in the emirate and its non-financial economic free zones and coordinate with relevant entities to streamline licensing procedures.

ADRA will ensure full compliance with laws and regulations applicable in Abu Dhabi and its non-financial economic free zones, including those related to anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of suspicious activities, and addressing illicit organisations.

The newly formed entity will also develop a unified database consolidating data on economic establishments across the emirate’s mainland and its non-financial economic free zones.

This initiative aims to facilitate the management of the commercial registry, streamline licensing procedures for economic establishments, manage regulatory affairs, and ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Chairman of ADDED, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, said: “The establishment of ADRA marks a new milestone in Abu Dhabi’s remarkable economic journey. As an arm of ADDED, ADRA supports our initiatives to accelerate the emirate’s economic growth and diversification by offering streamlined procedures, expert guidance, and access to a thriving business ecosystem.”

Leveraging cutting-edge digital solutions, ADRA will facilitate business establishment, operations and growth to encourage investment and foster a robust ecosystem for the business sector.

It will also introduce new types of licences, creating opportunities to attract talents, investors, and entrepreneurs, enabling them to benefit from the emirate’s diverse and robust economy.

Al Zaabi added: “ADRA embodies the emirate’s vision to strengthen its position as a leading destination for talent, investment, and business, empowering businesses to expand locally and globally, and access new markets.”

He concluded: “ADRA also plays a pivotal role in attracting new investments across key sectors, contributing to the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s economic vision. It ensures compliance with international standards and global regulations by all economic establishments in the emirate’s mainland and non-financial economic free zones, reflecting our commitment to further enhance transparency and provide accurate data for policymakers, researchers, and businesses to support informed, data-driven decision-making.”

Moreover, ADRA ensures compliance with local, federal, and international standards and regulations across all businesses in the emirate’s mainland and its non-financial economic free zones.

The authority will also add to the unique attributes of Abu Dhabi’s soaring Falcon Economy, cementing its position as the preferred destination for talent, investors, and businesses.

