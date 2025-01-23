KUWAIT CITY - A government source has revealed that the Council of Ministers has approved a decree amending certain provisions of Decree Law No. 74 of 1979, which regulates non-Kuwaitis' ownership of real estate in the country.

The key amendments are as follows:

Human rights modification: The decree allows children of Kuwaiti women from Arab countries to permanently own the real estate they inherit from their mothers. This change aims to affirm their human rights and enhance their social stability.

Economic adjustment: The decree exempts companies listed on Kuwait's licensed stock exchange, investment funds, and portfolios licensed by relevant authorities, as well as investment entities licensed under the Direct Investment Promotion Law, from the ban on real estate ownership.

These entities will be allowed to own property necessary for their activities.

However, restrictions will be imposed to prevent real estate speculation and to ensure the use of property is limited to investment and development purposes.

