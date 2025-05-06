In a historic stride toward sustainable development, Sokoto State Government on Monday, 5th May 2025, launched three major projects funded by the European Union (EU), aimed at transforming healthcare delivery, social protection, and humanitarian support across the state.

The launch event, held in the state capital, was attended by a high-level EU delegation under the “Team Europe” initiative, comprising representatives from nine member states. It marked the first such collective visit by the EU since Ambassador Thomas arrived in Nigeria and assumed office earlier this year.

Speaking at the event, the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, expressed deep gratitude to the EU for selecting Sokoto as a beneficiary of the three transformative programmes, “Access to Reproductive and Adolescent Health (SARAH), Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI), and Support for Protection, Assistance, and Durable Solutions.

“These initiatives are timely and perfectly aligned with our administration’s 9-Point Smart Innovative Agenda, particularly in healthcare, social welfare, and protection of the vulnerable,” Governor Aliyu state”

He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to free healthcare for women and children, renovation of healthcare centres, improved immunization coverage, and the fight against polio.

On the SUSI programme, the Governor noted the state’s achievements in social intervention, including food distribution to the physically challenged, the needy, and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

He also announced the creation of a dedicated department for IDPs and plans for permanent shelter facilities to improve their living conditions.

In addition, the Governor highlighted youth empowerment initiatives, including skills acquisition programmes and the establishment of a Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship.

“We are committed to building a self-reliant and economically productive youth population,” he said.

In his address, the head of EU delegation to Nigeria and West Africa, Gautier Mignot, emphasized the significance of the visit, which coincides with Europe Day celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of European integration.

“We are deeply honored to begin our Europe Month activities here in Sokoto. This visit is important for us to strengthen our partnership with the state and support development efforts across the Northwest region,” he said.

Ambassador Mignot lauded the cooperation of the Sokoto State Government and acknowledged the efforts of implementing partners such as UNICEF, UNFPA, and the Danish Refugee Council in preparing the projects.

The EU delegation’s agenda includes engagements with traditional and religious leaders, academia, civil society, and security forces, and field visits to existing EU-supported projects across the state.

The launch represents a significant milestone in Sokoto and other beneficiaries’ state journey toward inclusive development and is expected to bolster the quality of life for its citizens through sustainable and impactful partnerships.

