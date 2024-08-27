KUWAIT CITY - According to the current regulations, remote area allowance for employees is calculated from the actual date of their commencement of work at a government agency, and not from the date of their appointment.

This only applies to employees who reside outside the approved areas for the allowance. They explained that this is more apparent when applied to employees in government schools, who often begin their actual work on a date different from their appointment date. The value of the remote area allowance can vary based on the actual start date of employment. Regarding the review of laws and regulations governing government employees’ leave, following the Cabinet’s mandate, other sources explained that the four controls implemented by the Bureau during the summer have successfully achieved stability and organization for both employees and the work environment.



These rules include:

1. Employees must submit their leave requests to their direct manager by June 12 at the latest.

2. Requests should specify the leave duration, start, and end dates.

3. The direct manager is responsible for preparing a schedule to ensure that the number of employees on leave does not exceed 50 percent of the total employees during any given period.

These rules benefit all categories of employees by meeting work requirements and ensuring the continuation of services for visitors in a smooth manner as well as avoiding undue pressure being placed on the remaining staff and preventing disruptions to citizens’ interests

