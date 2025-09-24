MUSCAT - On Monday, the Ministry of Labour announced a decision to ban all training activities conducted without a licence.

Fatma bint Abdullah al Isriyyah, Head of the Evaluation and Compliance Follow-up Section, MoL, said the decision seeks not only to regulate the training market, but also to protect the interests of trainees. “Institutions that operate without licences undermine the very trust that trainees place in the training system,” she said. “Our objective is to ensure that every training course or programme delivered in Oman meets recognised standards, provides value and prepares participants for the demands of the labour market.” She explained that unlicensed activities constitute a legal violation and are subject to strict measures. These include administrative penalties such as fines, suspension of activities, and, when warranted, referral to the competent authorities. “By ensuring compliance, we safeguard both institutions and individuals, making sure that the training landscape in Oman is one of credibility and professionalism.”

She further pointed out that regulating the sector produces outcomes that extend well beyond enforcement.

A well-organised training market helps streamline opportunities, raises the overall quality of programmes, and ensures that institutions contribute effectively to national development priorities. “This is about embedding a culture of excellence,” she said.

“When trainees know that their chosen institution is licensed and monitored, their confidence grows, and the wider community benefits from the credibility that comes with it.” The ministry has also underlined its commitment to supporting institutions that wish to comply. It has invited aspiring trainers to submit applications for licensing through the official channels of the Directorate-General of Private Training Institutions. This process is designed to be transparent and accessible, encouraging institutions to align themselves with the standards expected of a modern training sector.

By clarifying the rules, enforcing compliance and engaging with stakeholders, the ministry seeks to create a balanced and sustainable training ecosystem. The initiative ensures that every participant in the sector — from institutions to trainees — benefits from a framework built on legality, quality and accountability.

