KUWAIT CITY - In a significant move to streamline residency and work procedures for expatriates, the Ministry of Interior, through the General Administration of Residence Affairs, has announced the cancellation of previous conditions that restricted the transfer of residency for expats between government and private sector employment.

This decision eliminates the need for expatriates to align their new job roles with their educational qualifications or the nature of their previous work when switching between sectors.

According to the decision, expatriates can now transfer their residency from Article 17 (government sector work) to Article 18 (private sector work), and vice versa, without the previously mandated requirements. The Expatriates’ Residency Law and its executive regulations do not obligate the General Administration of Residency Affairs to verify the professions of individuals seeking to transfer between sectors, nor is there any legal basis for rejecting such transfer requests.

Under the new rules, expatriates are no longer required to ensure that their educational qualifications match their new job roles or adhere to the nature of their previous government sector work. This change simplifies the process, allowing expatriates to transition to the private sector with ease, following standard procedures and without the bureaucratic hurdles that previously complicated such transfers.

Previously, the transfer of residency was contingent on the new profession being compatible with the expatriate’s educational background and the nature of their prior government sector work. This restriction limited opportunities for expatriates to explore roles in the private sector and often involved cumbersome administrative processes. The new decision abolishes these constraints entirely.

This reform is expected to enhance labor market flexibility by providing expatriates with greater freedom to choose new job opportunities without restrictive conditions. It also enables the private sector to tap into a broader pool of talent and expertise that was previously confined to government roles.

The decision is part of a broader series of reforms aimed at simplifying administrative systems and boosting competitiveness in Kuwait’s labor market. It reflects the government’s commitment to creating a more open and attractive work environment for skilled professionals and fostering economic growth.

