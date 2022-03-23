URB, a leading developer of sustainable cities headquartered in Dubai Design District, has announced plans to set up the world’s first net zero city, 'Nexgen' in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Spread over a sprawling 5.8 million sq m area, the smart self-sufficient city has been designed to provide food, energy and water security whilst also creating a green economy and promoting ecotourism.

Nexgen will provide 9,000 housing units for all income levels and cater to a population of 35,000 residents, said the developer.

The project will create 10,000 jobs with majority focusing on green tech industries such as food-tech, energy-tech, water-tech and waste-tech, thus creating a circular green economy for the city, it stated.

Ecotourism hub

According to URB, ecotourism, medical tourism, retail, edutainment and leisure facilities will transform the city into a unique destination for visitors.

Hospitality facilities include a 5-star eco resort, glamping lodges, ecotourism visitor center and a nature reserve conservation hub. Medical facilities include an autism village, rehabilitation and wellness center as well as clinics.

The mastermind behind the project, URB's CEO and Founder Baharash Bagherian had led designs of various sustainable cities including The Sustainable City Yiti Oman, The Sustainable City Yas Island, The Sustainable City Amman and Phase 2 of The Sustainable City Dubai among others.

Bagherian, explaining the significance of Nexgen in the evolution of sustainable cities, said: "The creation of the next generation Net Zero cities that provide food, energy and water as security is no longer a choice, it has become a necessity. Nexgen is the next evolution in sustainable cities that provide innovative multi-functional solutions for social, economic, and environmental challenges whilst setting the highest sustainability standards for building resilient & liveable cities."

Climate positive city

A climate positive city, Nexgen will be producing more renewable energy and food than it consumes. Its other salient features include:

*Solar powered atmospheric water generators producing clean drinking water from air.

*100% walkable city with 11.5km dedicated running, cycling and equestrian tracks.

*Eco resorts, nature reserve and leisure facilities to promote ecotourism.

*Medical hub with facilities such as autism village, wellness center and clinics for medical tourism and also state-of-the art educational facilities including nursery, school, and an institute.

"Nexgen will be the first climate positive city producing more renewable energy and food than it consumes. Food security currently affects one in four of the world’s population," remarked Bagherian.

The project provides state-of-the-art solutions that address the critical food-energy-water and waste nexus, he added.

