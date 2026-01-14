Arab Finance: The World Bank has maintained Egypt’s real gross domestic product (GDP) at 4.3% for the current fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the January 2026 Global Economic Prospects report.

It also maintained the real GDP for FY 2026/2027 at 4.8%.

The report highlighted that the easing of import and foreign exchange restrictions boosted private demand in Egypt.

"Softening price pressures and easing global financial conditions will support private consumption, while private investment is projected to be solid, backed by monetary easing and continued structural reforms," it said.

In October 2025, the World Bank raised its Egypt's GDP forecast for FY2025/2026 by 0.1% from its June estimate to 4.3%.