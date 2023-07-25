ALGIERS: The death toll as wildfires sweep across regions of Algeria has risen to 34 people, including ten soldiers on Monday, Reuters reported citing the interior ministry, as a heatwave spreads across north Africa and southern Europe.

Some 8,000 firefighters were battling to bring the flames under control, authorities said.

The interior ministry said it continues its firefighting operations in the Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda regions.

About 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.

The authorities have launched a judicial investigation into the causes of the fires.

A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa, with temperatures of 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in some cities in neighbouring Tunisia.