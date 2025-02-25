Arab Finance: Vivo, a global leading technology company specializing in smartphone manufacturing, announced strengthening its investments and industrial operations in Egypt, as per an emailed press release.

This came as the company launched its new locally manufactured Y29 smartphone from its advanced factory in the 10th of Ramadan City.

The announcement is set to bolster vivo’s presence in the Egyptian market, ensuring its commitment to innovation and local manufacturing in Egypt.

This expansion boosts Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub, creating 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The factory’s production capacity can reach up to 500,000 “Made in Egypt” smartphones per month, contributing to the local economy and boosting the Egyptian market’s capabilities.

This aligns with vivo’s strategy to deliver cutting-edge technology at accessible prices while enhancing its distribution network and after-sales services, which currently include 11 service centers across the country.

