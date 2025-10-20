Arab Finance: Average vegetable prices in Egypt showed a mixed performance on Sunday, October 19th, fluctuating between stability and slight increases across the local market, according to data from the Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

The average market prices recorded today were as follows:

Tomatoes: EGP 19 per kilogram

Potatoes: EGP 13.06 per kilogram

Local Lemons: EGP 28.25 per kilogram

Okra: EGP 48.33 per kilogram

Molokhia: EGP 19.87 per kilogram

Zucchini: EGP 25.62 per kilogram

Onions: EGP 15.38 per kilogram

Market activity indicated a slight upward trend in prices of certain key vegetables, particularly tomatoes and beans, while most leafy and root vegetables remained relatively stable.

