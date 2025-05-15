Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to the Egyptian pound registered EGP 50.36 for buying and EGP 50.46 for selling at Banque Misr on Wednesday at 1:23 PM.

At the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), the dollar rate reached EGP 50.36 for buying and EGP 50.46 for selling at 1:28 pm.

Likewise, the US dollar traded at EGP 50.36 for purchasing and EGP 50.46 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

