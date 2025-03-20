Arab Finance: The US dollar rate against the Egyptian stood solid above EGP 50 on Wednesday, recording EGP 50.6 for buying and EGP 50.7 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 11:39 am.

At Banque Misr, the USD traded EGP 50.6 for purchasing and EGP 50.7 for selling as of 11:30 am.

The USD traded at EGP 50.6 for buying and EGP 50.7 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

