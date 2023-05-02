Arab Finance: Upper Egypt Flour Mills (UEFM) reported a 11.38% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone net profits after tax, recording EGP 93.016 million during the first nine months of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, compared to EGP 83.510 million, according to a bourse filing on May 1st.

Established in 1965, the company is primarily involved in the manufacture, processing, import, export, warehousing, and distribution of different types of grains and grain derivatives, as well as baking bread.

