The UK-based British International Investment (BII) is planning to invest $100 to $200 million in Egypt’s financial sector in 2024, Al Mal News reported, citing BII’s Head of Egypt Office Sherine Shohdy.

These investments will be made in either banks or consumer finance and payments firms, Shohdy highlighted.

BII is currently studying several financing opportunities in the Egyptian financial sector, with each financing varying in terms of their amount based on the size of the bank or entity involved, Shohdy said, noting that they start at $20 million and above.

The UK’s development finance institution focuses on investing in projects associated with climate change, including those relating to infrastructure, electricity, and renewable energy, along with logistics-related projects and water desalination plants, she added.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).