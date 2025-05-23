Tunis – There are significant untapped business opportunities for Tunisian companies in the UK, particularly in the technology and textile sectors, said UK's Ambassador to Tunisia Roderick Drummond.

Speaking in an interview at TAP's studio, the ambassador pointed out the potential for deeper commercial ties and mutual investment.

“Technology is a real area of strength for Tunisia,” said Drummond, adding that there are “substantial opportunities to link up with British firms and to get more investment into Tunisian firms in that sector – for example, fintech.”

He spoke about the recent events that have prompted the UK to get interested in the Tunisian innovation, saying: “there was a week in London just recently during which Tunisian tech firms there showcased their innovations.”

Efforts are underway to connect Tunisian companies more effectively with London’s capital markets in order to boost investment, he added.

There is “real promise for young – and not so young – engineers, entrepreneurs and scientists” in tech-related fields, Drummond considered.

As regards textiles, the ambassador estimated that Tunisia’s longstanding reputation for “quality and craftsmanship” can be further leveraged. By combining that tradition with “innovative design and sustainable practices,” Tunisia could meet growing UK's demand for ethical and high-quality fashion products.

“We are always looking to tap into opportunities in the UK,” he specified.

Drummond also announced that ten Tunisian tech startups will participate in London Tech Week in June, where they will showcase their work on a dedicated Tunisian stand, describing the event as “one of the biggest events in the global tech calendar,” and said it will be supported by CONECT International and the Tunisia-British Chamber of Commerce.

“I think they will make fantastic connections with the globe through that event in London,” he said, noting that the UK is about to unveil a new industrial strategy aimed at streamlining business operations and unlocking investment opportunities.

“We are looking to encourage investment in both directions, which I think is important,” he underlined, adding: “Britain is back. Britain really is open for business.”

Drummond mentioned the recent agreements signed by the UK with the European Union, India, and the United States, which, he said, shows a “real opening” in the UK’s global trade posture.

“We are open to Tunisia as well,” he concluded.

