Tunisia - Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Tunisia Helen Winterton affirmed the willingness of her country to continue supporting Tunisia in light of the significant efforts Tunisia continues to make to address economic and development challenges.

During a meeting on Tuesday at the Bardo Palace with Parliament Speaker Brahim Bouderbala, the British diplomat emphasised the importance given by her country to cooperative and friendly relations with Tunisia, and its desire to continue supporting Tunisia in various areas, particularly in the economic field by encouraging investments in renewable energy, as well as strengthening cooperation in the fields of culture, education, and youth skills development.

In turn, the Parliament Speaker recalled the historical ties binding the two countries, expressing his satisfaction with the ongoing support of the United Kingdom to Tunisia in various fields. He expressed the wish to see this bilateral cooperation develop, especially in the areas of economy, renewable energy, tourism, and investments.

He highlighted the difficulties Tunisia faces in its negotiations with international financial institutions, and expressed confidence in the support of friendly countries to ensure Tunisia's stability and strengthen its economic and social growth, according to a statement from the Parliament.

Bouderbala also highlighted the important role played by the Assembly of People's Representatives through its legislative work and oversight of government actions, as well as its commitment to actively contribute to the process adopted by the country to achieve the expected political, economic, and social stability, the same source added.

He mentioned the circumstances that led the President to take exceptional measures on July 25, 2021, in order to rectify the trajectory. In this regard, Bouderbala emphasised the efforts to defend rights and freedoms, protect freedom of expression, and maintain the independence of the judiciary as irreversible fundamental achievements.

The meeting took place in the presence of Member of Parliament Ezzeddine Ettaïeb, who is responsible for external relations, Tunisians abroad, and migration.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).