CASABLANCA: Hassan Berkani, President of the Casablanca-Settat Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services, affirmed that the UAE is the largest Arab investor in the Kingdom of Morocco and the second-largest globally, with expectations of doubling investment volumes in the coming years.

He said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the second stop of the trade mission organised by the Dubai International Chamber to both Senegal and Morocco, that UAE-Moroccan relations have witnessed significant development in recent years.

He explained that according to statistics from the Office des Changes in Morocco, UAE exports to Morocco reached around MAD13.187 billion (AED4.85 billion) in 2023, while Moroccan exports to the UAE amounted to about MAD2.019 billion (AED742 million) in the same year.

He said that both the Casablanca-Settat Chamber and the Dubai International Chamber signed a partnership agreement to enhance institutional cooperation, paving the way for increased trade and investment exchange between businessmen from both countries.



