Tunisia - Speaking at the office-taking ceremony of the new Prime Minister, Ahmed Hachani, at the Kasbah Palace, President Kais Saied said that Tunisia's priorities are mainly economic and social.

He added that the elections for the National Council of Regions and Districts would take place between October and November 2023 and that the relevant texts were already ready.

Many people have not understood the aim behind the creation of this second chamber. It is about involving marginalised people in decision-making, he argued.

"In Sidi Bouzid or Kasserine, citizens will have their representatives, but under the control of voters, as is the case with the Assembly of Representatives, but anyone who runs needs certain sponsorships, equally divided between female and male voters,» he said in this regard. Having criticized the so-called "positive discrimination", the president noted that the goal is to achieve integration and equality between female and male candidates.

Today, the country needs a comprehensive approach rather than sectoral or regional ones. Tunisia needs work, which is the only way to create wealth, he said, urging Tunisians to redouble their efforts to promote the country at home and abroad. He reiterated that Tunisia is facing major challenges and that, despite the achievements made, there is still a long way to go to meet all the expectations of Tunisians.

These challenges include, first and foremost, the fight against terrorism and the "cartels", a reference to the speculators who practice another form of terrorism by starving the population and threatening social peace.

«The country is not run by Facebook pages that try to destabilise the work of the state,» he said, reiterating his determination to clean up the country and bring to justice corrupt people who think they are above the law.

He stressed the need to dismantle the system of corruption while protecting rights and freedoms. Saied also called on all Tunisians to take part in what he described as a "war to liberate the homeland."

The state will not abandon its social role. Its duty is not limited to maintaining peace. The state also has a social mission.

In the same vein, Kais Saied emphasised the need to clean up Tunisia's administration, particularly in light of the appointments made over the past decade and the proliferation of fake diplomas. «Those who are not motivated by a sense of responsibility at this delicate juncture must make way for someone more capable," he said.

Addressing Tunisians, President Saied reiterated that only work creates wealth and that it is the duty of the people to put an end to protests, corporatism and the repeated suspension of activities in hospitals and educational institutions.

This phenomenon gained momentum after 2011, when the revolutionary impulse was confiscated through sectoral approaches, compensation and negotiations, he criticised.

"We must rely on ourselves to remain independent and not be taken hostage by a party that imposes conditions that undermine social peace".

On another level, the President of the Republic recalled that sovereignty belongs to the people and that "the sovereignty of the Tunisian State abroad must also be respected, because the era of colonisation is over", calling for "an end to all interference in the country's internal affairs, because the decision belongs to the Tunisian people".

With regard to the judiciary, the President of the Republic reiterated the importance of the judiciary playing its role and judges assuming their responsibilities. "It is not possible to move forward without an independent judiciary with independent judges," he said, adding that judges' reshuffle would be announced shortly.

After praising the efforts of the former prime minister, Najla Bouden Romdhane, President Saied expressed his sincere thanks to her for assuming her responsibilities and representing Tunisia at home and abroad as the first woman to hold this position in the Arab world.

He also wished the new prime minister, Ahmed Hachani, every success, recalling the provisions of the Constitution of July 25, 2022 on the executive function, which is chaired by the President of the Republic in cooperation with the Government.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).